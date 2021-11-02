Stock up on chocolate Pure Protein bars while 12-packs are starting from $7.50 (40% off)

Amazon is now offering the 12-pack of Pure Protein Chocolate Peanut Butter Protein Bars for $7.57 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Clip the on-page coupon and opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing page. And remember to cancel it after your order ships to avoid monthly deliveries. Regularly around $13 or so, today’s deal is roughly 40% off the going rate, the lowest price we can find, and matching our previous mention. You’ll also find the Chocolate Deluxe and Chocolate Peanut Caramel 12-packs starting from $8.50 Prime shipped. Today’s deals puts these popular protein bars among the lowest priced options out there. They pack in 20-grams of protein per bar along with 2-grams of sugar and a gluten-free recipe. Ideal for pre- and post-workouts, they come out to 180 calories a pop and make for a great snack throughout the day as well. More details below.

Today’s lead deals are easily among the most affordable 12-packs of popular protein bars out there right now. For comparison, the only real options we can find for less are smaller packs like four RXBAR protein bars for $6.50 Prime shipped. While that does drop your spending down, the per-bar value isn’t nearly as good as today’s Pure Protein offers.

More on Pure Protein Bars:

These 20g protein bars offer delicious chocolate peanut butter flavor in every bar

Enjoy gluten free pure protein bars with low sugar (1) pre workout, post workout, or on the go

Each chocolate peanut butter protein bar contains 20 grams of protein, 2 grams of sugar, and 200 calories

These low sugar (1) protein bars provide high quality protein, an essential piece of a nutritious, balanced diet

