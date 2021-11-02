Diesel’s vast 57mm Mr. Daddy Watch plunges to $130, more from $58 (Up to 42% off)

Amazon is offering the Diesel Mr. Daddy 2.0 Watch for $130 shipped. Typically priced at $200 or higher, today’s deal shaves at least $70 off and newly marks the second-best offer we have tracked. With a 57mm case, this watch goes all-in on size and is perfect for those that prefer a larger design. It’s comprised of stainless steel and has a matte black dial that shows the time, date, and three chronograph sundials. The unit can resist water, even when up to 30 meters deep. This ensures it can withstand splashes, brief immersions, and more. Continue reading to find more Diesel watches up to 42% off.

More Diesel watches on sale

And speaking of watch discounts, earlier today we unraveled Fossil’s batch of early Black Friday deals. Right now you can cash in on an extra 50% off all sale items. The list of markdowns kicks off at $16, and you can find several more discounts in our fashion guide.

Diesel Mr. Daddy 2.0 Watch features:

Be the best-accessorized guy in the room with Diesel’s Mr. Daddy 2.0. This watch collection delivers aggressive design with uber-intricate dial details and an always-oversized silhouette.

Case size: 57mm, Band size: 28mm; iridescent mineral crystal face resists scratches; quartz movement with multifunction chronograph display; imported

Round stainless steel case with a iridescent black dial; black and gray nylon band with Diesel logo and single prong buckle closure

