Fossil’s Early Black Friday Deals offer extra 50% off all sale items + free shipping

Fossil’s Early Black Friday Deals are here and offer an extra 50% off all sale items when you apply promo code FIRSTPEEK at checkout. When shopping this sale you can find deals on watches, handbags, wallets, accessories, and much more. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. If you’re looking for a great holiday gift this year, the Rhett Chronograph Brown Leather Watch is a fantastic option. It’s currently marked down to $45 and originally sold for $149. You can choose from an array of different band and face coloring options too. This is a watch that will never go out of style and it can be dressed up or down seamlessly. With over 370 positive reviews from Fossil customers, it’s rated 4.7/5 stars. Find even more deals from Fossil by heading below the jump.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

