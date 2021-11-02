Get this 24,000mAh portable charger with wireless and USB outputs for $159 (Reg. $349)

When you have multiple power-hungry devices, keeping them all charged can be a challenge. With ScoutPro, you have 24,000mAh in your pocket and outputs for five devices to charge at the same time. You can get this tiny power bank now for only $159 (Reg. $349) at 9to5Toys Specials.

Most portable power banks today have multiple ports. Some even have sufficient capacity to fill up more than one device. But what happens when your phone, tablet, computer, and accessories all need to be charged at the same time?

With ScoutPro, this really isn’t a problem. In one charger, you have two wireless pads — one for your phone, and a magnetic pad for your smartwatch or earbuds.

You also have two USB-C ports, with a combined output of up to 100W. That means you can easily power your computer and one tablet at the same time. For anything else, you can utilize the USB-A port simultaneously.

ScoutPro has been optimized for the whole iPhone 12 family, along with AirPods, and Apple Watch. It also has an LED display to help you track the charging progress of any connected device.

It’s not just functionality that sets ScoutPro apart. Measuring just 6.2 inches long, this power bank packs incredible features into a genuinely portable device. It is easy to see how it raised almost $500,000 on Kickstarter.

Order today for only $159 to get ScoutPro with a free USB-C cable, normally priced at $349.

