HomeSoap sees massive $160 price drop: Sanitize the whole family’s EDC at $40 shipped

The official Microsoft eBay store is now offering the HomeSoap UV Sanitizer for just $39.99 shipped. Regularly $200 direct and typically fetching as much at Amazon, today’s deal is a massive $160 in savings and the perfect opportunity to pick one up. This handy box will sanitize an entire family’s worth of smartphones, keys, earbuds, and just about anything else you can fit in there. A great way to cut down on chemical cleaners and wipes, the HomeSoap’s built-in UV-C lighting kills bacteria and germs that build-up on your gear every day. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at PhoneSoap. More details below.

If you can get away with a smaller sanitizing solution, the Samsung Qi Wireless Charger and UV Sanitizer is a solid option. While not nearly as large as today’s lead deal, it sells for under $30 shipped at Amazon and will more than suffice for your phone, earbuds, and keys.

Another handy way to keep yourself and the family hygienic is with this deal on Amazon’s Smart Soap Dispenser. Currently down at a new all-time low, you can bring this one home for $41 shipped. It makes use of a touch-free design with built-in LED timers and Alexa integration. Read all about this deal in yesterday’s coverage right here.

More on HomeSoap:

Better for your body, your stuff, and the planet: Cut down on wasteful wipes and chemical cleaners that can damage your cell phone and other items while leaving odor, fumes, and residue behind.

Disinfect in minutes: In just minutes, our UV-C light tools effectively disinfect your devices and anything else that fits inside, like badges, keys, and credit cards.

Your stuff is covered with tough-to-kill germs: The average cell phone harbors 18x more bacteria than a public restroom. We’ll help you stop the grossness.

