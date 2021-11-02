Indoor Harvest AeroGarden now $60 off at Amazon + seed pod kits from $10, more

We have now spotted a number of notable early Black Friday offers on AeroGarden indoor gardens and accessories. Amazon is now offering the AeroGarden Harvest indoor garden for $89.97 shipped in black or sage. Regularly $150, and currently marked down to $100 direct from AeroGarden, this is up to $60 in savings and the lowest price we can find. Keep the fresh fruits, veggies, and/or flowers going all winter long with no expertise needed. This setup includes herb seed pods and can support up to six plants at once with no soil or mess to worry about. The system’s control panel will let you when to add some water to the tank and will automatically turn the lights on and off as needed. Rated 4+ stars at Best Buy. Head below for more AeroGarden deals.

While you’ll only be able to grow three plants at once, the most affordable point of entry to the AeroGarden world is the Sprout model. Currently starting at just over $58.50 on Amazon, this one is much of the same just with space for only three plants at once.

But whichever model you get, you’ll want to browse through Amazon’s early Black Friday AeroGarden sale. You’ll find deals on some of the higher-end indoor gardens from the brand alongside a plethora of seed pod kits that have now been marked down. This is a great chance to customize your crops with everything from spicy peppers and basil to heirloom lettuces, and much more from under $10 Prime shipped. Browse through the lot of it right here.

INCLUDES GOURMET HERB SEED KIT (6-POD) – Genovese Basil, Curly Parsley, Dill, Thyme, Thai Basil and Mint & a 3oz bottle of our patented, all natural Plant Nutrients (enough for a full season of growth).

ALWAYS HOMEGROWN: FRESH & SAFE – Up to 6 plants grow at a time, up to 12“ tall with this indoor garden. Grows in water – no soil, no mess, made simple.

EASY TO USE (GROW) – control panel tells you when to add water, reminds you when to add plant food (included), automatically turns lights on and off for your indoor herb garden

5X FASTER THAN SOIL – High-performance, full spectrum 20-watt LED high efficiency grow lighting system in your herb garden is tuned to the specific needs of plants to maximize photosynthesis, resulting in rapid, natural growth and abundant harvests.

