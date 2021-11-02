Save 20% or more on nearly all of LEGO’s 2021 kits: Star Wars, Advent Calendars, more from $6

After seeing the latest creations from LEGO drop earlier in the week, Amazon is now delivering one of the largest sales of the year across nearly the entire 2021 collection. With 20% or more in savings applied to just about all of the latest Star Wars kits, 2021 Advent Calendars, and other display-worthy builds, you’re looking at a series of all-time lows alongside the first discounts on many. Starting at just $6, you’ll also find free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Head below for all of the early Black Friday LEGO 2021 deals.

Notable licensed LEGO early Black Friday deals:

Star Wars

Advent Calendars

Mario

Technic

Minecraft

Harry Potter

Notable in-house LEGO early Black Friday deals:

Botanical Garden

City

Creator 3-in-1

LEGO X-Wing Starfighter features:

Recreate scenes from the classic Star Wars trilogy with this awesome building toy for kids, featuring a LEGO brick-built version of Luke Skywalker’s iconic X-wing Fighter (75301). Includes Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia and General Dodonna LEGO minifigures, each with weapons including Luke’s lightsaber, plus an R2-D2 LEGO droid figure for role-play adventures.

