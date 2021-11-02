Linksys’ Hydra Wi-Fi 6E router with 6.6Gb/s speeds now at new low of $350 (Save $30)

Amazon is offering the Linksys Hydra Pro Tri-Band Mesh Wi-Fi 6E Router (MR7500) for $349.99 shipped. Also available at B&H, Best Buy, and direct from Linksys. Regularly up to $500, today’s deal beats the normal going rate of $380 by an additional $30 and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This router uses the latest Wi-Fi 6E standard that utilizes the 6GHz band for “interference-free signal and ultra-fast speeds.” That means up to 6.6Gb/s bandwidth is available, ready to service up to 2,700-square feet and over 55 devices. Plus, it features Velop Intelligent Mesh technology that can deliver Gigabit Wi-Fi speeds throughout your house. Head below for more.

Instead of today’s lead deal, opt for the Wi-Fi 6-enabled TP-Link Archer AX73 router and save some cash. Sure, it doesn’t have up to 6.6Gb/s bandwidth and you won’t get quite Gigabit Wi-Fi here, but at $180 on Amazon once you clip the on-page coupon it’s a lower-cost method of upgrading your home’s wireless networking setup. Take a look at our hands-on coverage to find out more about the AX73.

Don’t forget to check out the deal that we found on the DOCSIS 3.1 modem from ARRIS that has a 2.5Gb/s Ethernet port. This is a great way to kick ISP modem rental fees to the curb and save up to $120 per year. It’s available for $170 right now, which is down from its normal $200 going rate at Amazon.

More on the Linksys Tri-Band Mesh Wi-Fi 6E Router:

  • 6 GHz band found on Wi-Fi 6E routers offers interference-free signal and ultra-fast speeds
  • Compatible with all Internet service providers and is 100% backward compatible with Wi-Fi 5 and older devices
  • Velop Intelligent Mesh technology combined with Wi-Fi 6E is designed to deliver gigabit Wi-Fi speeds to every corner of home or business

