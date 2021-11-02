Try smoked turkey this year with Masterbuilt’s 30-inch Digital Electric Smoker: $199 (Reg. $249)

Amazon is offering the Masterbuilt 30-inch Digital Electric Smoker (MB20070421) for $199 shipped. Also available at Walmart. Today’s deal shaves $50 off the typical rate and marks a return to the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked. Take upcoming meals to the next level with Masterbuilt’s sizable electric smoker. It offers 711-square inches of total smoking space, which Masterbuilt touts as enough to “feed the whole family.” Inside you’ll find four smoking racks alongside a digital panel up front that’s can toggle power, tweak temperatures, and more. Grabbing this unit ahead of the holidays will allow you to put a new spin on some of your meals. Rated 4.2/5 stars by more than 550 Walmart shoppers.

Simplify the cooking experience when you use today’s savings on one of Govee’s Bluetooth Wireless Meat Thermometers. Thanks to an on-page 20% off coupon, right now you can score it for $12 Prime shipped. With it, you’ll be able to check internal meat temperatures from up to 230 feet away and even receive smartphone alerts when your meal is ready.

And if you can live without Bluetooth functionality, we just spotted this instant read meat thermometer at just $5 Prime shipped. With its ability to capture readings within 2-3 seconds, you won’t have to worry about letting much heat out when you reach in to check the current temperature. That’s just one of many other notable discounts in our home goods guide, so pop over there to see what else is on sale.

Masterbuilt 30-inch Digital Electric Smoker features:

Temperature reaches up to 275˚F

Digital panel controls on/off, cooking temperature and time

711 sq. in. of smoking space to feed the whole family

Four chrome-coated smoking racks

Thermostat-temperature control for even, consistent smoking

Power source type: Corded Electric

