This $12 fingertip pulse oximeter captures SpO2 readings, heart rate, more (New low, 30% off)

metenebath (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering its Fingertip Pulse Oximeter for $11.89 Prime shipped once the on-page 30% off coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. For comparison, you would typically spend $17, leaving you with 30% in savings. Today’s deal shaves over $5 off and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. If you want to keep tabs on blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) levels, this compact and affordable device will do the trick. Additionally, it can also determine heart rate and pulse strength in real time. Readings are captured “with 8 seconds,” ensuring the process will not take very long at all. Users simply attach it to their finger and press the button to get started.

While you’re at it, why not apply today’s savings towards a touchless thermometer at $9 Prime shipped? It’ll take the hassle out of checking your temperature and is more accurate than standard mercury thermometers. Readings only take one second and this unit has a memory feature that stores 35 historic measurements.

If you don’t mind spending more and wearing a smartwatch, Samsung’s latest Galaxy Watch 4 can also keep tabs on blood oxygen saturation. It’s currently on sale and priced from $200 at Amazon. This smartwatch even received some notable updates a few days back. We also went hands-on with this wearable back in September, so check out our coverage for more details.

Metene Fingertip Pulse Oximeter features:

Accurate and Reliable: MCU chip can accurately measure your blood oxygen saturation levels, heart rate and pulse strength within 8s on LED display

Alarming Beeps: An alarm will be issued and oximeter LED screen will keep flashing when your SpO2 and Pulse Rate are beyond set limits

Sports Enthusiasts for All Ages: Suitable for sports enthusiasts like mountain climbers, skiers, bikers,aviators,or anyone is interested in measuring their SpO2 and pulse rate before or after exercise

One-Button Operation: Put your finger into the hole, press the button (keep still) and wait for 8 seconds. The pulse oximeter can monitor blood oxygen saturation

