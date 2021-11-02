Omega’s cold press Juice Extractor System just hit the Amazon all-time low at up to $130 off

Woot via Amazon is now offering the Omega NC1000HDS Juice Extractor and Nutrition System for $249.99 shipped. Regularly closer to $380 like it fetches at Home Depot, this is up to $130 in savings, the lowest price we can find, and a new Amazon all-time low. A great way to keep the nutrition regimen going all winter, this cold press juicer is ideal for making healthy concoctions in the comfort of your own home. This thing can handle robust fruits and vegetables as well as leafy greens and wheatgrass using a “low speed of 80 RPMs [for] minimal heat buildup and oxidation promoting healthy enzymes.” It can even be used to make baby food, nut butters, and more. Omega juicers can solid ratings at Walmart. More details below.

While it won’t be nearly as powerful, you can make out for much less with the Mueller Austria Juicer at $60 shipped on Amazon. It features a modern stainless-steel design, various speed options, and a 3-inch feed chute. It’s not as high-end as today’s lead deal, but it will get the job done for casual at-home juicing.

We are still tracking some great early Black Friday offers on the Instant brand air fryers and multi-cookers with up to $40 in savings. This is a great chance to ensure you have one ready to go for holiday get-togethers and meals with offers starting from $68 shipped right here. Plus, you’ll find eve more kitchenware deals waiting for you in our home goods guide.

More on the Omega NC1000 Juice Extractor:

INDUSTRY LEADING: 15-YEAR Coverage on parts and performance

HEALTHY AND DELICIOUS JUICES: Extracts the maximum amount of nutrients vitamins taste and juice from minimum amounts of fruits vegetables leafy greens and wheatgrass

BOOST YOUR IMMUNITY: Cold press juicing is one of the most effective ways to easily access nutritious enzymes and antioxidants that boost immunity and enhance overall health

LONGER LASTING JUICES: Using a low speed of 80 RPMs results in minimal heat buildup and oxidation promoting healthy enzymes

