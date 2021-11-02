Philips One Sonicare Electric Toothbrush hits Amazon all-time low at $24 (Reg. $40)

Amazon is now offering the Philips One by Sonicare Rechargeable Toothbrush for $23.95 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This toothbrush is currently on sale for $25 at Target where RedCard holders can score it for $23.75 shipped. Regularly $40, this is up to 40% off the going rate for a new Amazon all-time low. This bundle includes the handle, one brush head, the travel case, and a USB charger. From there, you’ll find the built-in 2 minute timer with 30 second notifications alongside micro vibrations and tapered bristles that “gently polish teeth for a brighter smile.” Rated 4+ stars from hundreds of Target customers. More deals and details below.

A great use of your savings here is to pick some extra brush heads you’ll inevitably need at some point anyway. You can score a 2-pack of the compatible heads for the brush above at under $10 Prime shipped on Amazon. This way, you’ll be ready to go and won’t need to use an old brush head while you wait for a new set to ship.

Once your new oral care routine is ready to go, head over to today’s Fossil early Black Friday sale to accent your winter wardrobe. You’ll find an extra 50% off all sale items in today’s sale, which features a range of timepieces for just about anyone with deals as low as $16. You’ll find all of the details on that along with some picks right here.

More on the Philips One by Sonicare Rechargeable Toothbrush:

Designed with you in mind, Philips One is a big step up from manual brushing

Micro vibrations and tapered bristles gently polish teeth for a brighter smile

Colorful design, sleek travel case, and USB charger

2 Minute Timer with 30 second notifications

Brush heads match colorful handle for super sleek look. Handles are ONLY compatible with Philips One brush heads. Includes: One (1) Philips One by Sonicare Rechargeable Toothbrush and matching brush head; 1 travel case; 1 USB charger

