Philips’ popular OneBlade shavers now up to 50% off with deals from $30 shipped

We have now spotted some notable price drops on the popular Philips OneBlade shavers via Amazon and Best Buy. The official Best Buy eBay store is now offering the Philips Norelco OneBlade Pro Hybrid Rechargeable Hair Trimmer and Shaver for $39.99 shipped. Regularly closer to $80 at Best Buy and currently marked down to $50 at Amazon, this is up to 50% in savings and the lowest price we can find. While not the most affordable option in the OneBlade lineup (you’ll find that one on sale below), it includes a longer 120-minutes of battery life as well as as the on-board LED display and a 14-length comb. This one also includes a storage pouch, charging stand, protective cap, and power cord. Rated 4+ stars at Best Buy and head below for more OneBlade deals from $30.

Philips OneBlade shaver deals:

And we are also still tracking some notable deals on other shavers from Philips starting from $25 in the list below:

While we are talking personal care, you’ll want to check out the new Amazon all-time low we spotted on the Philips One Sonicare Electric Toothbrush this morning. Now down at $24 Prime shipped on Amazon, it is among the most affordable options out there, brand name or otherwise, right now. All of the details on that offer can be found right here.

More on the Philips Norelco OneBlade Pro:

Philips Norelco OneBlade Pro is a revolutionary hybrid styler that can trim, shave and create clean lines and edges, on any length of hair. Its dual protection system – a glide coating combined with rounded tips – makes shaving easier and comfortable. Its shaving technology features a fast-moving cutter (200x per second) so it’s efficient – even on longer hairs. Trim your beard to an even length with the included adjustable precision comb.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!