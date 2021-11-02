Razer’s Kraken V3 X gaming headset features positional audio at low of $52.50

Amazon is offering the Razer Kraken V3 X Gaming Headset for $52.68 shipped. This headset normally fetches $70 at Amazon and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Featuring 7.1 surround sound, you’ll find that the Kraken V3 X delivers positional audio so you can pinpoint exactly where every sound is coming from. The ultralight build weighs in at just 285g, which allows you to wear them for hours without worrying about fatigue at your desk. Plus, the HyperClear Cardioid Mic lets you seamlessly communicate with teammates in the heat of battle. Learn more in our announcement coverage.

If you’re on a tighter budget, opt instead for the SteelSeries Arctis 1 Gaming Headset and enjoy a high-end experience while saving some cash at the same time. Sure, it doesn’t have the 7.1 surround or positional audio like the Kraken V3 X above does. However, it’s just $46 on Amazon, which delivers $6 in savings over the Razer alternative above.

Don’t forget about the all-new Razer gear that just launched today. Plus, our roundup from yesterday with deals from $35 is still live just waiting to further outfit your gaming setup. After that, you’ll want to check out our PC gaming guide for other great ways you can save.

More on the Razer Kraken V3 X Gaming Headset:

Immersive, 7.1 Surround Sound for Positional Audio: Heighten your match awareness and let nothing escape your ears with accurate positional audio that lets you pinpoint intuitively where every sound is coming from

Ultra-Light Build: Engineered to be extremely light at just 285g, experience superior audio as you game for hours without being weighed down by your headset

Razer HyperClear Cardioid Mic: An improved pickup pattern ensures more voice and less noise as it tapers off towards the mic’s back and sides, with the sweet spot easily placed at your mouth because of the mic’s bendable design

Powered by Razer Chroma RGB: Customizable earcup lighting and greater game immersion, with access to 16.8 million colors and a suite of lighting effects, apply your preferred settings and watch it work seamlessly with over 150 games and 500 devices across more than 50 partners.

