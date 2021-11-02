Secura’s Bread Maker will have fresh loaves on your table this holiday for $47 (Reg. $76+)

Today only, Woot is offering the Secura Bread Maker Machine for $46.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Perfect timing to ensure you have freshly baked homemade bread on the table this holiday season, this machine fetches $97 or more at Amazon and is now at the lowest price we can find with at least 38% in savings. Today’s deal is also a few bucks under the Amazon all-time low. This machine can make up to 2.2-pound loaves with several preset options: 19 menu settings, three loaf sizes, and three crust shades. You’ll also find features like an “add ingredient” reminder, a non-stick, dishwasher-safe bread pan, a 60-minute keep warm function, and more. Head below for additional details.

A quick browse through Amazon’s $45 and under bread maker section will highlight just how notable today’s deal really is. We can’t find a single model you can totally trust for less right now. For comparison’s sake, the typical affordable Elite Gourmet Maxi-Matic option is $75 and even the Amazon Basics variant comes in at $60 shipped right now.

Alongside this 14-inch pizza cutter deal, our home goods guide features a number of notable early Black Friday kitchenware and household essential deals right now. You’ll find today’s air purifier roundup with a series of new all-time lows and up to $320 in savings on smart models, small bedroom purifiers and more. Browse through today’s roundup right here.

More on the Secura Break Maker:

Secure 2 2lbs bread maker is a very versatile bread machine for making all kinds of different bread or pizza dough With a bread maker in your kitchen you have a device that easily mixes and proofs the dough and then bakes the loaf to perfection — which means that besides adding the ingredients and hitting a few buttons you don’t have to do any work at all!

