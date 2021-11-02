Toshiba 75-inch 4K AirPlay 2 UHD Smart TV now $750 (Reg. $1,000) + more Fire TVs from $100

After seeing some early Black Friday deals on LG and Samsung models, Amazon is now offering some solid discounts on even more affordable 4K Fire TVs. One standout is the all-new Toshiba 75-inch C350 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV at $749.99 shipped via the official Best Buy Amazon storefront. Also matched at Best Buy. Regularly $1,000, this is a solid $250 price drop, matching the lowest we have tracked on Amazon, and the best we can find. A particularly affordable way to bring a 75-inch 4K display home, it supports HDR10, Alexa voice commands, AirPlay 2, and direct access to thousands of apps and streaming services. It has four HDMI ports, a pair of USB jacks, built-in Wi-Fi, and more. Rated 4+ stars. More 4K Fire TV deals below.

We are also tracking some early Black Friday offers on Amazon’s Fire TV accessories including the Fire TV Sticks as well as the Cube and various configurations of the Recast box. The deals start from just $22 Prime shipped and you can browse through everything right here. Hit up our streaming media player deal hub for even more entertainment center upgrades.

See all your content in one place – Fire TV brings live, over-the-air TV, streaming channels, and your favorite apps together onto one convenient home screen. Subscriptions may be required. Content availability subject to change.

Regza Engine 4K is Toshiba’s high performance 4K engine for stunning picture quality, with ultra essential PQ technology combined with high quality LCD panel, you can get an incredible ultra HD 4K images with breath-taking picture quality.

4 times resolution of Full HD, four times the detail. With Toshiba 4K TV, you can enjoy uncompromisingly crisp, clear visuals for a fully immersive, professional theater quality.

