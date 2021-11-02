VUDU’s latest sale has 300 titles from $5: Space Jam: A New Legacy, Marvel bundles, more

VUDU is once again running its weekly movie sale with quite a few movies on sale this time around. Our favorite is Space Jam: A New Legacy in 4K for $12.99. Also available at Google Play. For comparison, iTunes charges $25 for this movie and today’s deal amounts to one of the best prices that we’ve tracked. Fans of the “Jam” won’t want to miss this icon reborn. Staring LeBron James and his young son Dom, you’ll find the iconic duo trapped in a digital space by a rogue A.I. You’ll find that LeBron needs to get home safe by leading Bugs and Lola Bunny as well as the whole gang of “notoriously undisciplined Looney Tunes,” as they vye for victory over the A.I.’s digital champions. Who will win in this high-stakes challenge? You’ll need to watch to find out. Not a Looney Tune fan? Well, head below for a wide range of other movies on sale, and be sure to give VUDU’s landing page a look to view all 300 discounted titles.

Don’t forget about Apple’s latest movie sale that just went live this morning. There, you’ll find discounts on a wide range of titles including Creed, Legally Blonde, Borat, and much more.

Welcome to the Jam! When NBA champion and cultural icon LeBron James and his young son Dom are trapped in a digital space by a rogue A.I., LeBron must get them home safe by leading Bugs, Lola Bunny and the whole gang of notoriously undisciplined Looney Tunes to victory over the A.I.’s digitized champions on the court: a powered‐up roster of NBA and WNBA stars as you’ve never seen them before. It’s Tunes versus Goons in the highest‐stakes challenge of his life, that will redefine LeBron’s bond with his son and shine a light on the power of being yourself. The ready‐for‐action Tunes destroy convention, supercharge their unique talents and surprise even “King” James by playing the game their own way.

