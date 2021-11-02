Your high-end desk deserves ASUS’ 1080p 360Hz or GIGABYTE’ 4K 144Hz display from $500

Amazon is offering the ASUS ROG Swift 24.5-inch 1080p 360Hz HDR Gaming Monitor (PG259QN) for $499.99 shipped. Down from its $632 sale price at Best Buy and $629 going rate at B&H, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’re looking to take your gaming setup to the next level for ultra-competitive FPS titles, this monitor will help you do just that. It’s the “world’s first” 360Hz gaming monitor, though others have since come out. The 24.5-inch FHD Fast IPS panel delivers a 1ms response time and NVIDIA G-SYNC compatibility. Plus, it features HDR10 support and has HDMI, DisplayPort, and USB for I/O on the rear. Rated 4.3/5 stars at Best Buy, and you can head below for additional deals.

We also found the GIGABYTE AORUS 32-inch 4K 144Hz HDR Gaming Monitor (FI32U) for $849.99 shipped at Amazon. This is a $150 discount from its normal going rate and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Designed for high-end gaming setups, this display delivers 4K 144Hz to your desk for the ultimate experience. It not only has HDMI and DisplayPort on the underside, but also USB-C for a well-rounded I/O configuration. Plus, HDMI 2.1 is in tow for 120Hz gaming on both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

Don’t forget that Logitech’s StreamCam is down to an Amazon low of $132. This saves you 22% from its normal going rate and delivers the ability to stream your face at 1080p 60FPS. Plus, it can even give your Zoom calls an upgraded look when you’re in work meetings. If that sounds like a great pair for your setup, be sure to give our deal coverage as well as hands-on review a look.

More on the ASUS ROG Swift 360Hz Gaming Monitor:

24.5-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) Fast IPS panel and the world’s first 360Hz gaming monitor

ASUS Fast IPS technology enables a 1 ms response time (GTG) for sharp gaming visuals with high frame rates.

NVIDIA G-SYNC processor provides smooth, tear-free gaming at refresh rates up to 360Hz

An intelligent cooling system featuring a custom heatsink to provide more surface area for heat exchange, ensuring efficient cooling during marathon gaming sessions

HDR10 compatible to enhance bright and dark areas, delivering a lifelike gaming experience

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!