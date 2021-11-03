Amazon’s gaming desk has cup, controller, and headphone holders at under $59 (Reg. $72+)

Amazon is offering its Amazon Basics Gaming Desk for $58.79 shipped. For comparison, this desk has recently sold for around $72 or more. This delivers 19% in savings and comes within $8 of the all-time low. If you’re after a desk that will make your life a whole lot easier, this Amazon offering could be just the thing. Not only does it feature a built-in cup holder, but also dedicated compartments for controllers, headphones, and the list goes on. You’ll even find a smartphone or tablet holder. Once set up it will span 51 by 23.4 by 35.8 inches. The integrated monitor stand is ready to uphold a 32-inch display.

If something more basic will do the trick, consider Furinno’s Efficient Desk at under $28 shipped. It wields a simplistic design, allowing it to blend well in almost any space. Measurements span 39.6 by 15.6 by 33.6 inches, making this a great solution for tight spaces. It’s made with laptops in mind, with several storage shelves found along the side.

Keep the ball rolling when you cash in on some fo the UGREEN markdowns we’ve spotted from $12 or our latest roundup of Anker deals with up to 33% off. Plus, you can find a whole lot more discounts in our Mac accessories and PC gaming guides.

Amazon Basics Gaming Desk features:

Computer desk designed for avid computer gamer and online multi-player fans

Equipped with multiple storage holder compartments for controllers, headphones, speakers and drink cup

Modern, steel K-leg design provides extra stability; top made with carbon fiber laminates for extra durability

