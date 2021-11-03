Amazon offers up to 60% off in-house dress apparel from $8 Prime shipped

Amazon is currently offering up to 60% off dress apparel from its in-house brands from just $8 Prime shipped. Prices are as marked. Inside this sale you will find brands including Buttoned Down, find., and Meraki. One of our top picks from this sale is the Buttoned Down Relaxed Fit Non-Iron Dress Chino Pants. They’re currently marked down to $20 and originally sold for $59. These dress pants are available in eleven color options and the mid-weight fabric is great for fall or winter weather. The material is also infused with stretch for added comfort and this is a perfect style for work. One of the best features about this style is that it’s a non-iron fabric, which will help you to look polished all-day long. Head below the jump to find even more deals from Amazon’s Dress Sale.

Our top picks include:

Buttoned Down Relaxed Fit Dress Chino Pants feature:

This modern non-iron chino dress pant features mid-weight fabric with a hint of stretch for all-season wear with a flexible Fit

Fly extension eliminates pulling at center front, taped split back seam, internal dress curtain waistband, off-seam side pockets, on-seam coin pocket

Relaxed Fit: Contemporary relaxed Fit with a clean flat front, a classic rise, a semi full leg from hip through hem and 17” leg opening

Supima Cotton is a luxury fiber grown in the United States characterized by extra-long staple fibers which produce fabrics that are softer, smoother, stronger and brighter. These features are enhanced with wash and wear over the life of the garment.

