Smartphone Accessories: 10,000mAh MagSafe Power Bank $34, more

Baseus US Tech (97% positive all-time feedback from 2,000+) via Amazon currently offerings its 10,000mAh MagSafe Power Bank for $33.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $40, you’re looking at 15% in savings alongside the second-best price yet. Delivering 10,000mAh of portable power, this MagSafe battery pack is a notable companion to your iPhone 12 or iPhone 13. It can dish out 7.5W speeds over the magnetic wireless charging pad, as well as 20W over the USB-C port. There’s a notched design that makes room for each of the handset’s camera bumps and also packs in a screen for monitoring power usage.
Works perfectly with iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max. There will appear MagSafe icon on iPhone 12 series when charging wirelessly (Only compatible with MagSafe phone cases). 18 built-in magnets allow you precisely attach your phone that makes wireless charging a breeze. A magnetic power bank for MagSafe – compatible devices in addition with USB-A and Type-C ports to charge up to 3 devices simultaneously (max output 20W).
The Baseus built-in protection chip prevents overcharge, short circuit, reboot, overheating, and combined with a status light to provide you a worry-free wireless charging experience.
