Belkin’s twist lock AirTag Secure Holder with Key Ring hits Amazon low at $9.50 Prime shipped

Amazon is now offering the Belkin AirTag Secure Holder with Key Ring for $9.39 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $13, it currently fetches as much direct and at the Apple Store. Today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low at 28% off and the best we can find. This one also features a twist and lock mechanism like the strap model that’s also still marked down to $10. The scratch resistant design wraps your AirTag in protective silicone with a raised edge and an open construction that won’t get in the way of the item tracker’s chirps and data transmission. You can learn more in our launch coverage and be sure to head below for more details.

If the Belkin branding and twist lock feature aren’t doing anything for you here, save some cash and go with these Ailun polycarbonate AirTag cases. You can score a pair of them for under $7 Prime shipped right now at Amazon.

While we are still tracking a notable deal on the 4-pack Apple’s AirTags, you’ll also want to check out elago’s new W7 iPod shuffle AirTag Case. This nostalgia-inducing design wraps your AirTag in a classic iPod shuffle-like package and is now seeing a notable launch discount down to $11.50 Prime shipped. You can get all of the details and a closer look right here.

More on the Belkin AirTag Secure Holder:

Twist-and-lock design keeps AirTag safely inside the Secure Holder

Key ring provides reliable attachment to your belongings

Raised edges of Secure Holder provides advanced scratch protection for your AirTag

Open design keeps personalized engravings on AirTag visible

Belkin is an established accessories market leader creating high quality, innovative tech solutions for over 35 years

