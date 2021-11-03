Amazon takes up to 34% off BOSCH tools and starter kits + extra $20 off orders over $100

Amazon is now discounting a selection of BOSCH tool kits, bundles, and standalone accessories starting at $89 with free shipping across the board. Our top pick is the BOSCH 18V EC Hammer Drill/Driver Kit at $99. Down from $149, you’re looking at 34% in savings alongside a match of the all-time low and the best price in months. A perfect way to kickstart your tool kit, this package includes everything you need to get started with routine repairs and the like around the house. There’s the hammer drill/driver which pairs with one of BOSCH’s SlimPack batteries alongside a companion charger and carrying case to complete the package. Head below for more.

As mentioned above, you’ll also be able to cash-in on an extra $20 in savings across a selection of BOSCH tools on top of the already-discounted prices. The lead deal actually qualifies, so spending an extra $1 will net you even more savings. You can peruse the entire list of tools and accessories here, just keep in mind that you’ll need to hit the $100 threshold in order to secure the added $20 discount which will automatically apply at checkout.

Other highlights from the sale:

Then be sure to go check out all of the discounts in Home Depot’s ongoing early Black Friday sale. With deep markdowns on everything from DEWALT tools to furniture and much more, you’ll find some of the best deals of the year ahead of the holiday rush later this month. Shop all of our top picks right here.

BOSCH Drill Driver Kit features:

The BOSCH GSB18V-490B12 Kit features a 1/2 In. Hammer Drill/Driver that is made to tackle demanding materials and applications (such as metal or masonry) anywhere on a worksite. The BOSCH GSB18V-490 is a powerful 18V hammer drill that features 20+1 clutch settings, for reduced overtightening, fewer damaged screw heads and a longer tool life. Its efficient EC Brushless motor delivers outstanding runtime and longer motor life.

