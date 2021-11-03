This Bostitch air compressor bundle includes two pneumatic nail guns for $169 (Amazon low)

Amazon is offering the Bostitch Air Compressor Combo Kit for $169 shipped. Down from $250 or more today’s deal marks a return to the Amazon low that we’ve tracked. This deal includes the 150PSI 6-gallon Bostitch air compressor alongside a 18-gauge and 16-gauge nail gun to get you up and going as soon as it arrives. The 18-gauge Brad nailer can drive nails ranging from 5/8- to 2-inches long, while the 16-gauge finish nailer works with 1-1/4- to 2-1/2-inches for a wide variety of projects. There’s also a 1/4-inch 15-foot PVC air hose included in the package that has all the fittings you need. Head below for more.

Now, opting for just the nail gun instead of a combo kit is a great way to save big. The WEN 18-Gauge Pneumatic Brad Nailer includes 2,000 nails with your purchase. At just $36 shipped on Amazon, it’s a no-brainer purchase if you already have an air compressor.

More on the Bostitch Air Compressor Bundle:

150 max PSI 6.0 gallon tank (22.7 L) and 2.6 SCFM delivered at 90 PSI pump, enable long tool run time with quick recovery for the air compressor combo kit

Compressor features long-life oil-free, maintenance-free pump for convenient use

BOSTITCH high efficiency motor for easy start up in cold weather or extension cord application [14 ga or larger, 50 ft. (15.2 m) or less]

78.5 dBA operational noise level for a quiet work environment

