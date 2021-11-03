CORSAIR’s Force MP600 2TB NVMe SSD with 5Gb/s speeds falls to Amazon low at $280

Amazon is offering the CORSAIR Force Series MP600 2TB PCIe 4.0 Internal NVMe M.2 Solid-State Drive for $279.99 shipped. Also available at Newegg and direct from CORSAIR. Down from its $335 normal going rate these days, this deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. With a max transfer rate of nearly 5Gb/s, this PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD is ready to handle everything you can throw at it. Given how fast it moves data, the drive will likely heat up substantially during longer transfers. To combat that, CORSAIR includes a heat sink pre-installed on the MP600 to help keep the temperatures down. Plus, with 2TB of storage, you’ll have plenty of room for the latest Call of Duty and Battlefield titles when they release later this fall. Head below for more.

On a tighter budget? Well, the WD_BLACK SN750 SE sports speeds of up to 3.6Gb/s thanks to PCIe 4.0 technology. Sure, it doesn’t ship with a bundled heat sink and it won’t reach nearly 5Gb/s transfer rates. But, when you consider a 1TB model only costs $100, which leaves an additional $180 in your wallet, then it becomes a much more compelling option. Learn more about WD’s latest drive in our announcement and hands-on coverage.

Don’t forget that Sabrent’s PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSDs are also on sale from $130. The most notable option is the 2TB without a heat sink for $250. That’s $30 below today’s lead deal and delivers a similar storage setup. This drive even has a theoretical speed of up to 5Gb/s, though you might not be able to maintain that without a way to dissipate heat during longer transfers.

More on the CORSAIR Force Series MP600 SSD:

Extreme Gen4 storage performance: A Pie Gen4 x4 controller delivers up to 4, 950MB/s sequential read and 4, 250MB/s sequential write speeds, for blazing fast read, write, and response times.

High-speed Gen4 Pie x4 NV Me M. 2 interface: Using Pie Gen4 technology for maximum Bandwidth, the MP600 delivers incredible storage performance.

High-density 3D TLC NAND: Provides the ideal mix of performance, endurance, and value to keep your drive performing at its best for years.

