Elgato’s HD60 S+ 1080p Capture Card hits Amazon low at $140.50 (Reg. up to $200)

Amazon is now offering the Elgato HD60 S+ Capture Card for $140.54 shipped. Also matched at Walmart. Regularly $200, it more recently goes for between $160 and $190 or more with today’s deal being a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. Alongside compatibility with PlayStation and Xbox consoles, this 1080p60 capture card also supports 4K60 HDR10 passthrough so you can play at full quality while recording. The “zero-latency” setup also features flashback recording so you can “save footage retroactively” alongside the ability to record “unlimited footage” directly to your storage medium of choice. Rated 4+ stars at Walmart. More details below.

The previous-generation version of today’s lead deal is only about $1 less than the S+ model above, for comparison. But it is probably worth a taking a quick look at the $80 AVerMedia Live Gamer Mini Capture Card. This one also maxes out at 1080p60, but it is worth a closer look for folks that don’t need the 4K passthrough.

Speaking of AVerMedia, we are also still tracking the brand’s 4K-ready Live Gamer Card at $181 shipped. This one can capture up to 4K60 quality gameplay and is now at the lowest price we can find with a regular listing at $300. Head over to this week’s coverage for a closer look and our PC gaming deal hub for even more offers.

More on the Elgato HD60 S+ Capture Card:

Capture your gameplay in superb 1080p60 HDR10 quality

Play your high-fidelity console games in original format thanks to 4K60 HDR10 zero-lag pass-through

Power your workflow with ultra-low-latency Instant Gameview technology

Record unlimited footage directly to your hard drive

