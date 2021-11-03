J.Crew Factory takes up to 50% off sitewide + extra 50% off clearance: Jeans, outerwear, more

J.Crew Factory is offering up to 50% off sitewide including an extra 50% off clearance items when you apply promo code FALL50 at checkout. J.Crew Rewards Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery on all orders. Plus, rewards members receive 15% off orders of $100 as well. Update your wardrobe before the holidays or find great gifting items with deals on hundreds of items. One of our top picks from this sale is the men’s Slim-Fit Jeans in Signature Flex. The dark-wash denim is highly flattering and can easily be dressed up or down. These jeans are currently marked down to $60, which is $20 off the original rate. They feature a tapered hem that can be rolled to show off your fall shoes. Plus, the material is infused with stretch for added comfort. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from J.Crew Factory or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

