JBL’s Flip 5 Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker up to 50% off at $65 today (Refurb, Orig. $130)

Today only, Woot is offering the JBL Flip 5 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker in “Grade A Refurbished” condition for $64.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $130 new at Amazon and Best Buy, today’s offer is 50% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. This Bluetooth speaker runs for up to 12-hours on a single charge and is ready for the elements with a rubber housing and an IPX7 waterproof rating (“up to three-feet deep for fearless outdoor entertainment”). The ability to connect multiple JBL speakers together is joined by on-board controls, a metal clip to attach it to your EDC bag, and an attractive fabric-wrapped finish. Rated 4+ stars from over 3,800 Best Buy customers. More details below.

If the JBL branding and fabric-wrapped design aren’t getting you excited here, take a look at the Anker Soundcore Bluetooth Speaker. This popular option sells for $26 shipped at Amazon, saving you quite a bit over today’s lead deal, while providing an IPX5 waterproof rating and far longer battery life at up to 24-hours. It might not sound quite as good, nor will it be as powerful as the JBL Flip 5, but it is a great option otherwise.

And while we are talking Bluetooth speakers, the early Black Friday Amazon deals on Marshall’s high-quality models are now live from $130 shipped. You’ll find up to $100 in savings on both it’s higher-end models and the more affordable Emberton option as well. Browse through all of those deals right here and be sure to check out the ongoing Amazon Echo smart speaker deals as well.

More on the JBL Flip 5 Portable Bluetooth Speaker:

Take your tunes on the go with the powerful JBL Flip 5. Our lightweight Bluetooth speaker goes anywhere. Bad weather? Not to worry. With its waterproof design, you can rock out to our signature sound rain or shine. Move more. Pair two JBL PartyBoost-compatible speakers together for stereo sound or link multiple JBL PartyBoost-compatible speakers to create a bigger party. Enjoy more than 12 hours of play time for your favorite music. Stand it vertically or horizontally.

