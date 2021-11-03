Cozy up by the fire with a good book now that Kindle Unlimited is down to $5 for four months

Amazon is offering a 4-month subscription to Kindle Unlimited for $4.99. Note: Both new and returning customers are eligible for this promotion, though current subscribers might not see the discounted price. For comparison, you’d normally pay $40 for the same four months when not discounted and Amazon only offers 30-day trials of its Kindle Unlimited service for those who want to give it a shot. Kindle Unlimited is Amazon’s eBook reading service that includes millions of titles across essentially all genres for one monthly fee.

Gone are the days of buying individual books, as with this service you just start reading whatever you’re in the mood for. As we head into the winter, there’s no better time of the year to curl up by the fire with a good book. Kindle Unlimited will let you kick back, relax, and read your favorite novel, sci-fi, thriller, and more at any time. Though the best experience is on Amazon’s Kindle, you don’t have to have one to take advantage of this offer, as it works on just about any device including iPad, iPhone, and Android smartphones. Learn more here, then head below for additional details.

Don’t forget that early Black Friday deals are already available on Kindle and Fire tablets. You’ll find pricing starts at $45 depending on which model you choose. On the Kindle side of things, the entry-level model starts at $50 which brings a backlit display for reading at any time during the day. Of course, the all-new Paperwhite is also on sale in a bundle for $170 from $190 if you’re ready to go a bit higher-end.

If you prefer to listen to books instead of read them yourself, then don’t miss out on the Audible deal we spotted yesterday. It drops the Premium Plus subscription down to under $8 per month from its normal $15 going rate. This promotional period will last for four months before returning to its normal price, so if you’re wanting to get through the holidays with a few good books, be sure to check our previous coverage to find out more.

Additional Kindle Unlimited details:

By signing up, you agree to the Kindle Unlimited Terms and authorize us to charge your default payment method or another payment method on file after any applicable free trial. Your Kindle Unlimited membership continues until canceled.

