LEVOIT’s large room LV600 Hybrid Humidifier and oil diffuser drops to $81 + more from $28

Amazon is now offering the LEVOIT LV600 Hybrid Humidifier for $80.74 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $90 and going for as much as $100 at Amazon over the last few months, today’s offer is slightly below our previous $85 mention and the best we can find. If you’re looking for something to keep the air quality comfortable as the dryer winter months roll in, this model is great for larger rooms up to 752-square feet. It also doubles as an essential oil diffuser with both warm and cool mist options joining the 1- to 12-hour timer. Head below for more humidifier deals.

More humidifier deals:

You’ll also want to swing by today’s Govee smart home roundup for deals from $16. There, you’ll find the brand’s Smart Humidifier marked down by $15 to land at a $40 shipped price tag on Amazon. This model provides smartphone control alongside Alexa, Google Assistant, or IFTTT support for hands-free convenience. Learn more about that deal in our recent coverage right here.

More on the LEVOIT LV600 Hybrid Humidifier:

Warm and Cool Mist: The humidifier provides both cool mist and warm mist to relieve you from congestion,sinus,dry skin, allergies, bloody noses, cold, flu. It is perfect for all year around using.

Ultra-Quiet Operation: Sleep peacefully throughout the night with the humidifier’s near-silent operation and Display Off feature

Auto Mode: The humidifier’s built-in humidity sensor automatically adjusts the mist level to maintain a comfortable level of humidity, so you can set it and forget it. If the tank runs out of water, the humidifier will automatically turn off

