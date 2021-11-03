Outfit your home or office with this affordable sofa at $218 shipped (Reg. $270)

Amazon is offering the LifeStyle Solutions Grayson Love Seat for $217.99 shipped. For comparison, this typically sells for closer to $270. This works out to $52 in savings and and comes within $11 of the lowest price we have tracked in over a year. Anyone on the hunt for a new sofa won’t want to overlook this cost-conscious solution. The cushions across the seat and along the back are described as “thick and plush,” helping add some comfortable seating to your space. The entire thing spans 59.1 by 31.1 by 32.3 inches, which is on par for what you can expect with similar love seats. It’s touted as being a great solution for homes and offices alike.

Today’s savings will go a long way when you reinvest a bit of it back into a can of Scotchgard at $11 Prime shipped. Spraying this onto your new sofa will prevent stains from setting in. After it’s been applied, liquids will roll off instead of soaking in. Scotchguard is odorless and dries clear, leaving you with all the benefits and no visual change.

Another home upgrade on sale that is worth considering would be the UGREEN desk humidifier at $10.50 Prime shipped. It will undoubtedly come in handy throughout the winter and help add moisture to the air you breathe while working, gaming, and more. Swing by our home goods guide to see what else catches your eye.

LifeStyle Solutions Grayson Love Seat features:

Our rolled-arm Grayson love seat has thick, plush seat cushions for the utmost in comfort and style. It’s perfect for lounging in front of the television or a roaring fire.

Chic and minimalist, this love seat’s tufted back and tapered square wooden legs add to its sleek profile. It will be a complementary addition to your home or home office.

It is made from premium microfabric and has a sturdy wood frame. It’s traditional with modern sensibilities. This love seat measures 59.1” W x 31.1” D x 32.3” H. No tools required to assemble.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!