Makita’s 18V LTX brushless drill/impact driver combo is great for tight spaces at $158

Amazon is offering the Makita 18V LXT Sub-Compact Brushless Drill/Driver Combo Kit (CX200RB) for $158 shipped. Down from $229 at Home Depot, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. The drill/driver weighs only 2.8 pounds with the battery installed, allowing for longer usage without fatigue. It’s also only 6-3/8-inches long, which allows you to get into more compact spaces. There are two speed options available, ranging from 0 to 500 RPM and 0 to 1,700 RPM. There’s also the impact driver, which clocks in at 2.6 pounds for a lightweight build. Rated 4.8/5 stars at Home Depot. Head below for more.

Save a few bucks when opting for the BLACK+DECKER 20V MAX Cordless Drill/Driver Kit. It’s available on Amazon for $49, which leaves over $100 in additional funds in your wallet. You’ll find a 30-piece accessory kit, one battery, and a charger here. No carrying case or second battery is included, and you only get a drill/driver, with no impact here, so do keep that in mind.

Don’t forget that Amazon is currently taking up to 34% off BOSCH tools and starter kits, while also delivering an extra $20 off orders over $100. This is a great way to save on BOSCH tools to outfit your DIY kit. There’s quite a lot to unpack here, so be sure to check out our deal coverage to find out all the details.

More on the Maita 18V LTX Combo Kit:

  • Driver-Drill weighs only 2.8 lbs. with battery for reduced operator fatigue
  • Compact and ergonomic design at only 6-3/8″ long
  • Mechanical variable 2-speed transmission (0-500 & 0-1,700 RPM) for a wide range of drilling and driving applications
  • BL Brushless Motor delivers 350 in.lbs. of Max Torque
  • Impact Driver weighs only 2.6 lbs. with battery for reduced operator fatigue

