Load up on multivitamins for the whole family at Amazon with deals from $3.50 (Up to 30% off)

Today only, as part of its Early Black Friday Deals, Amazon is now offering up to 30% off a wide-range of vitamins and supplements for the whole family. A great time to stock up before the holiday season, one standout is the 180-pack of SmartyPants Men’s Daily Multivitamins for $14.65 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing page and remember to cancel the subscription after your order ships. Regularly up to $25.50, this is nearly 45% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. This non-GMO formula has no “milk, eggs, peanuts, tree nut allergens, fish allergens, shellfish, soy, gluten, or wheat.” From there, you’ll find 17 essential nutrients including “vitamin D3 for immune health, vitamin B12 for energy, omega-3 EPA and DHA, CoQ10 for heart health,” and more. Head below for more deals and details.

You’ll want to browse through the rest of today’s sale to stock up on vitamins for the rest of the family too. The deals start from around $3.50 and include everything from melatonin and supplements for babies to kids’ multivitamins and much more. There are four full pages of discounts here, offering up a little bit of something for just about anyone’s health needs, all with a solid discount attached.

Head over to today’s J.Crew Factory holiday sale with up to 50% off sitewide to refresh your winter wardrobe. You’ll find everything from sweaters and flannels to button-ups, jeans, coats, and more right here. Then hit up our fashion deal hub for even more.

More on the SmartyPants Men’s Daily Multivitamins:

Men’s Formula with new premium ingredients, all in one delicious serving: Beta Carotene, Vitamin B6, Vitamin K2 & Choline (Packaging May Vary).

Non-GMO. Free of milk, eggs, peanuts, tree nut allergens, fish allergens, shellfish, soy, gluten and wheat. No synthetic colors or artificial sweeteners/flavors. 3RD PARTY LAB TESTED. No refrigeration required

For adult men, take six (6) gummies daily with or without food.No High Fructose Corn Syrup

