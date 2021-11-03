Ninja’s Mega Blender System chops food, whips smoothies and mixes dough, now $100 off

As part of its early Black Friday specials, Macy’s is offering the Ninja Mega Kitchen System Blender (BL770) for $99.99 shipped. Also matched at Best Buy. Regularly $200, and currently starting at $195 via Amazon third-party sellers, this is up to $100 off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. This is not your average blender either. Not only can it handle your smoothies and protein shakes, but it also doubles as a food chopper/processor and can even mix the dough for holiday baking projects. The 72-ounce blending jar is joined by an 8-cup food processor bowl, and a pair of 16-ounce Nutri Ninja take-away cups for an all-in-one blending setup. Rated 4+ stars from over 5,400 Amazon customers. More details below.

If the added food processor and dough-ready setup isn’t of interest to you, take a look at the NutriBullet Premium 1000-Watt Blender at $60 shipped. This one isn’t quite as powerful or versatile, but it will save you $40 and can run hot enough to heat the soups up all winter long.

On the topic of kitchen upgrades ahead of holiday meals, you might want to take a closer look at the early Black Friday Amazon air fryer and Instant Pot offers right here for some healthier side dishes and desserts. You’ll find some of the brand’s most sought-after models marked down by up to $40 alongside some additional options from $68 shipped. Hit up our home goods hub for more.

More on the Ninja Mega Kitchen System Blender:

Ninja Mega Kitchen System BL770 Blender: Mix, blend, juice and process all of your favorite foods with the amazingly high-powered Ninja Mega Kitchen System. Make smoothies in a hurry for you or the whole family, mix bread and dessert dough in mere seconds and cut your food prep time in half with the even chopping performance of the food processor attachment.

