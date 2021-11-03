Nordstrom Rack Active Sneakers Flash Sale offers up to 60% off adidas, New Balance, more

Nordstrom Rack is currently offering select men’s active sneakers at up to 60% off. Prices are as marked. During this sale you can find deals on adidas, New Balance, Reebok, PUMA, and more. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $89 or more. A standout from this sale is the adidas Lite Racer Adapt 3.0 Shoes that are currently marked down to $50, which is $15 off the original rate. These shoes are great for training sessions, running, walking, or hiking alike. The mesh upper material is highly breathable as well as flexible to promote all-day comfort. Plus, it’s also cushioned, lightweight, and has a grip outsole to help give you traction. With over 1,700 reviews from Nordstrom Rack customers, this style is rated 4.6/5 stars. Head below the jump to find even more deals from Nordstrom Rack.

