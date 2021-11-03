Pick up this pocket-sized 1080p HD projector today for only $199 (Reg. $799)

Watching movies on your 13-inch laptop screen is fine, but far from ideal. With the Prima 1080p HD Pocket Projector, you can get the full home theater experience anywhere — with a vibrant display of up to 200 inches. You can get it today for only $199 (Reg. $799) using promo code PRIMA at 9to5Toys Specials.

We are used to thinking of projectors as big, bulky beasts that are difficult to calibrate and awash with fan noise. However, projection technology is moving quickly. It’s now possible to squeeze powerful lighting into a device no larger than an iPhone.

The Prima Projector provides the point. It weighs only 6.63 ounces, yet this tiny device spits out 200 lumens — enough for colors to shine even in a large room.

LED lighting lets you fill any flat surface with content at full 1080p HD resolution. You can stream content via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth, or install Android apps directly onto the projector. It has a 64-bit processor inside, and you can control the device from any phone, tablet, or laptop.

Older devices can connect via HDMI, and automatic keystone adjustment helps you get a sharp picture in seconds. Prima even has a built-in rechargeable battery, which lasts for three hours of video playback. It’s easy to see why NerdTechy called this projector “a very impressive little device.”

Prima was already 50% off at $399, but you can use the $200 discount code PRIMA to take the price down to just $199 today.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!