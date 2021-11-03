Save $80 on Samsung’s Galaxy A42 5G smartphone at low of $320 shipped

Amazon is now offering Samsung’s Galaxy A42 5G 128GB Android Smartphone for $319.99 shipped. Note: Shipping is delayed here by about a month. Down from a going rate of $400, this is one of only a handful of discounts we’ve tracked, marking the third-best price overall and a new Amazon low. Centered on the 6.6-inch Infinity-U Super AMOLED display, this smartphone is great for more than just scrolling and streaming. You’ll also find an impressive 5,000mAh battery here with 15W fast charging capabilities, plus a quad-camera array complete with tons of photo editing and AI features. And while this model sports 128GB of onboard storage, you can bump that up by a full 1TB with a microSD card. You can find out more about all of this in our announcement coverage, then head below to keep reading.

To keep your handset safe from minor dings and drops, I’d recommend putting those savings towards a dependable shock-proof case like this popular model on Amazon. Ringing up at only $17, you can ensure at least a slight increase in longevity here and only spend a fraction of today’s savings.

Otherwise, you’ll definitely want to take a look at Motorola’s massive $600 off Android smartphone sale going on right now. There, you’ll find deals on everything from the new foldable Motorola razr 5G to older models, accessories, and more, all starting at $180 shipped. And that’s just the start of the early Black Friday deals we’ve covered, so once you’re settled there, you can find even more pre-holiday steals over in our dedicated guide.

More on the Samsung Galaxy A42 5G Smartphone:

Carry On with Long-Lasting Battery: Nothing kills the vibe faster than a low battery notification; Worry not with Galaxy A42 5G’s long-lasting 5,000mAh battery and 15W Fast Charging

Fast, Reliable 5G Performance: Galaxy A42 5G mobile phone features plenty of processing power to post photos and videos, play games, and chat with friends with minimal lag

Expandable Storage: Comes with 128GB of storage built in, giving you plenty of space to keep your favorite photos and videos close at hand; Want more? Store up to 1TB more by adding a MicroSD card

