TikTok-famous TeeTurtle reversible plushies drop to $11 at Amazon (27% off) + more from $9

Today only, as part of its early Black Friday deals, Amazon is offering up to 30% off the popular TeeTurtle reversible plushies and games. You can now score the TeeTurtle Original Reversible Octopus Plushie for $10.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $15, there are several color options now marked down 27%. While historical pricing data varies by color, this is among the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon for one of the most popular kids’ items in the product category. This cuddle plushy features a mean face on one side and an adorable happy one when you flip it over. More deals and details below.

On top of the sought-after TeeTurtle reversible plushies above, Amazon also has some notable kids and family games on sale alongside the cuddly characters. You’ll find some top picks in the list below:

But if you think the LEGO building kits are a better route to take, you’re in luck. Amazon just launched its biggest LEGO sale of the year with a giant selection of kits from just $6 including the holiday calendars, Star Wars sets, and much more. You can browse through everything in yesterday’s coverage.

More on the TeeTurtle:

“The reversible mood octopus is pretty much a 2021 Beanie Baby” – The Today Show

This sensory fidget toy is perfect for stress relief, and lets you show your mood without saying a word! Get this award-winning Octopus Plushie to show your friend and family how you’re really feeling.

Over 24,000 5 star reviews! Kids and adults alike will love the supersoft fabric and portable size of the plushies. Not to mention, they flip INSIDE OUT, thanks to TeeTurtle’s patented Reversible Plushie design.

