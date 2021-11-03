VERTAGEAR S-Line Slim Gaming Chair makes your setup comfortable at $249 (Amazon low)

Amazon is offering the VERTAGEAR S-Line Slim Gaming Chair for $249.09 shipped. Down from $300 to $350 at Amazon, other colors go for around $270 right now and today’s deal marks a return to the all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. This chair offers an “effortless assembly” thanks to its one-person installation process where the seat just slides into place. There’s a steel frame and 5-star base that delivers a solid structure when sitting in. The custom 2.5-inch racing style casters are ready to “glide on any surface” for a smooth experience all around. Plus, you’ll get a memory foam headrest pillow and lumbar support cushion included in the package, ready to help you be more comfortable during long gaming sessions. Head below for additional information.

Further upgrade your gaming setup when you pick up Govee Flow Plus RGBICWW Light Bars for $50 at Amazon once you clip the on-page coupon. These bars can sit behind your monitor for an ambient glow while gaming, giving you an upgraded setup look. Plus, they’re compatible with smart home platforms like Alexa and Assistant, allowing you to tie them into routines and more.

For other PC upgrades, consider the CORSAIR FORCE MP600 SSD that’s on sale for $280 right now. Delivering 2TB of storage to your desktop with up to 5Gb/s transfer rates, this drive is ready to make your computer that much faster in booting, launching games, and more.

More on the VERTAGERA Gaming Chair:

Steel Frame and Ultra Premium HR(High Density) Resilience Foam

Reinforced 5-Star Base – Redesigned and constructed from a heavy-duty aluminum alloy material that assures a solid structure

Custom 2.5″ / 65mm racing stylist caster coated with PU for soft and smooth gliding on any surface. (color matching chair)

Extra accessories – Additional memory foam headrest pillow and lumbar support cushion is included

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!