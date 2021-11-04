Amazon hardcover gaming art book sale from $17: Game Console, Cuphead, Spider-Man, more

Amazon is now offering a series of notable price drops on a collection of gaming art books and more. Everything ships free for Prime members or in orders over $25. The deals start from $17 by way of some nice on-page coupons and include loads of franchises from Marvel’s Spider-Man and Splatoon to Ghost of Tsushima, Cuphead, Mega Man, Assassin’s Creed, Street Fighter, and more. This is a great time to score some affordable gamer gifts and you’ll also find a notable price drop on the popular Game Console 2.0, a photographic history of gaming through the years just about any gamer would to have int he collection. Head below for all of today’s early Black Friday gaming book deals. 

Amazon gaming book deals:

Swing by our gaming hub for even more early holiday price drops. Today’s console game roundup features deals on Hitman 3, Forza Horizon, Spongebob Battle for Bikini Bottom, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Watch Dogs Legion, and much more. Browse through everything right here

More on The Game Console 2.0:

This revised and expanded second edition of the bestselling The Game Console contains brand new content, with coverage of 50 more consoles, variants, and accessories in 50 added pages. The Game Console 2.0 is a gorgeous coffee table book for geeks and gamers that brings together highly detailed photos of more than 100 video game consoles and their electronic interiors spanning nearly five decades.

