Amazon’s early holiday Bluetooth speaker sale has popular models from just $20 (Up to 30% off)

Today only, as part of its Early Black Friday Deals, Wonders Tech (99% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering up to 30% off a range of Bluetooth speakers and earbuds with deals from $20. One standout is the DOSS SoundBox Pro+ Wireless Bluetooth Speaker for $49.98 shipped. Regularly $70, this is nearly 30% off the going rate, matching the lowest price we have tracked at Amazon, and the best we can find. This 24W speaker features 15 hours of wireless playback time per charge, IPX5 waterproofing, wireless stereo pairing, and “two full-range drivers.” Surrounding the front grille, you’ll find beat-driven party “line and speaker lights to create a pulsing light show for any song” as well. Head below for more Bluetooth speaker deals.
DOSS early Black Friday deals:
- Genie Mini Portable $20 (Reg. $30)
- E-go II Portable $30 (Reg. $40)
- SoundBox Pro 20W $34 (Reg. $50)
- USB Speakerphone Dock $48 (Reg. $80)
- PartyBoom Speaker $100 (Reg. $150)
- And even more…
We are also still tracking some big-time early Black Friday offers on Marshall Bluetooth speakers. The brand’s higher-end models are joined by the Emberton for deals starting from $130 and up to $100 in savings. You can browse through those offers right here and be sure to check out our hands-on review of the new Motif ANC/Minor III earbuds.
More on the DOSS SoundBox Pro+:
- Brilliant Sound: Two full-range drivers and dual passive radiators produce 24W incredible sound with booming bass, tight mids, and crystal clear highs without distortion at any volume.
- Overwhelming Bass: Make the bass richer and volume louder via the single press of a button. Fills your room with impressive, overwhelming sound.
- Wireless Stereo Pairing: Connect 2 SoundBox Pro+ speakers via a single device for stereo sound and double the volume.
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!