Amazon drops Keurig’s K-Mini Brewer to $50 ahead of Black Friday (Reg. $80) + more

We have now spotted some major early Black Friday Keurig deals at Amazon and Walmart. First up, Amazon is now offering the Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker for $49.99 shipped. Regularly $80, this is $10 or $20 below the usual deal prices we see on this model, matching the Amazon all-time low, and the best we can find. We have only seen this model down this low twice since Black Friday 2020 on Amazon. At less than 5-inches wide, this space-saving machine is among the most attractive and compact in the Keurig lineup. Features include a travel mug-friendly design, a one cup reservoir to keep the water fresh, and multiple brew size options from 6- to 12-ounces. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 2,000 Walmart customers. More Keurig deals below.

As part of its Deals for Days early Black Friday sale, Walmart is also now offering the Keurig K-Duo Essentials Coffee Maker for $79 shipped. Regularly $99 and currently fetching a bloated $122 via Amazon third-party sellers, today’s deal is $20 off, matching our previous mention, and the lowest we can find. Perfect for get-togethers or solo mornings, this machine can brew an entire 12-cup carafe or various sizes of single-serve. It supports both ground beans and K-Cups with a single 60-ounce reservoir and a travel mug-friendly design (accommodates up to 7-inch mugs). Rated 4+ stars from over 5,800 Walmart customers. More details below.

More on the Keurig K-Mini:

FITS ANYWHERE: Less than 5 inches wide, perfect for small spaces

YOUR PERFECT AMOUNT: Brew any cup size between 6-12oz with Keurig K-Cup pods

ONE CUP RESERVOIR: Just add fresh water for each brew

FAST & FRESH BREWED: Coffee made in minutes

CORD STORAGE: For easy transport and tidy countertops

TRAVEL MUG FRIENDLY: Removable drip tray accommodates travel mugs up to 7.0 inches tall and holds a full accidental brew for easy cleanup

