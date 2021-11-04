Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: OK Golf, GeoShred Play, SpongeBob, more

We are now ready for all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. Alongside Apple’s latest 24-inch M1 iMac returning to the Amazon all-time low, we are also tracking a big-time B&H Holiday Start Sale with deep deals on M1 iPad Pro models and even more right here. On the software side of things, today’s collection is highlighted by deals on titles like OK Golf, GeoShred Play, My Very Hungry Caterpillar AR, SpongeBob SquarePants, GoodReader PDF Editor & Viewer, and more. Head below for a closer look.

Today’s Best iOS App Deals

iOS Universal: My Very Hungry Caterpillar AR: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: GeoShred Play: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: RAIN RADAR – sky weather NOAA: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: My City : Sweet Family Home: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Volume by Velocity: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: A Tale of Little Berry Forest: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Speech to Text : Voice to Text: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: OK Golf: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: SpongeBob SquarePants: $6 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: GoodReader PDF Editor & Viewer: $1 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Here Be Dragons: $3 (Reg. $5)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

iOS Universal: Fashion Story: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Safety Note+ Pro: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: StickText: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Calculator Keyboard – Calku: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Soothing Sounds: White Noise: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Exif Viewer – Photo Metadata: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Teach Your Monster to Read: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: GoodNotes 5: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Ruler – tape measure length: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Sleep Sounds: relaxing sounds: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Shift OBD Complete: $10 (Reg. $13)

Mac: Movavi Screen Recorder: $30 (Reg. $35)

More on OK Golf:

It’s not real golf, but it’s OK! OK Golf is the essence of golf, refined to a tee. Play a quick round anywhere, anytime on 15 stylish golf courses inspired by classic golfing destinations. Easy to play, hard to put down, perfect for all ages and handicaps!

