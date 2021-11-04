Blue Rhino’s flat top grill cooks up to 57 burgers at a time from $228 (Reg. $299)

Today only, as part of its Daily Deals, Lowe’s is offering the Blue Rhino 4-Burner Liquid Propane Flat Top Grill for $239.99 shipped. Those with a Lowe’s Advantage Credit Card (free to sign up) will save an additional 5%, dropping the price to $227.99. Down from $299, today’s deal is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked on this flat top grill. Ready to cook “up to 57 burgers at a time,” this flat top grill also allows you to toss eggs, rice, bacon, and more on with ease. You won’t have to worry about using pans with the flat top either, as it is essentially the pan in and of itself. There are four burners under the top which deliver up to 62,000 BTU of heating potential as well. Rated 4.5/5 stars at Lowe’s. Head below for more.

Use some of your savings to pick up the Govee Bluetooth Grill Thermometer at $32 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. This thermometer features remote monitoring thanks to a built-in Bluetooth connection that can reach up to 230-feet, meaning you can check up on dinner without heading outside.

Don’t forget about the Stone Lain sale at Amazon today. Pricing starts at $48 and there’s up to 26% in savings here, but the discounts are gone at midnight, so you’ll want to check it out soon if it sounds interesting. Plus, our Black Friday 2021 guide is already in full force, so you’ll want to bookmark it and check back frequently to see what new sales we’ve found.

More on the Blue Rhino Flat Top Grill:

Cook up to 57 burgers at a time, fry up some eggs, sizzle some bacon or even do stir fry…all with the versatile Razor super-sized griddle grill by Blue Rhino®. Perfect for camping, tailgating or your backyard, the Razor features four stainless steel burners for a total of 62000-BTU of power, including an integrated sear zone. A push and turn ignition makes this grill easy to light and simple to use. Clean up is a snap and no spills with the unique grease management system and concealed cup. Ultra handy shelves fold and double as a fitted lid that locks protecting the cooking surface. The wheels and compact design make transporting easy for your next event.

