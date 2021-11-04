Bring an air fryer home for the holidays starting from $35: 4L digital, 10-qt. multi-cooker, more

The official Best Buy eBay store is now offering the 10-quart Insignia Digital Air Fryer Oven for $59.99 shipped. Regularly up to $130 at Best Buy, this is as much as $70 off, matching our previous mention, and the lowest we can find. A far less expensive option than an Instant Pot or Ninja machines, it includes much of the same feature set as much more pricey solutions. This is a multi-function oven that doubles as both a countertop rotisserie cooker and an air fryer with 10 built-in presets for simple one-touch cooking jobs. You’ll also find adjustable temperature settings, the integrated timer, and included dishwasher-safe accessories consisting of a pair of cooking racks, a drip tray, and rotisserie hardware. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,700 Best Buy customers. More details and air fryer deals below from $35.

More air fryer deals:

Prefer to go with a higher-end Instant or Ninja branded model instead? We are still tracking a host of early Black Friday offers on various models ranging from traditional air fryers to multi-cooker ovens and more with up to $40 in savings right here. Then swing by our home goods guide for even more.

More on the Insignia Digital Air Fryer Oven:

When you’re feeding your family, healthy cooking is a must. But you know that if the food doesn’t taste good, no one will want to eat it. The Insignia NS-AFO6DBK1 10 Qt. Digital Air Fryer Oven is a healthier alternative to deep fried foods, letting you enjoy the foods you love with no added oil. This fryer gives you 10 smart programs to choose from, letting you roast, bake, defrost, toast or fry your food however you like.

