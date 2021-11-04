Callaway Pre-Black Friday Event takes up to 50% off golf polos, outerwear, more from $20

The Callaway Pre-Black Friday Sale offers up to 50% off select styles including golf polos, pullovers, outerwear, shorts, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $75 or more. A standout from this sale is the Hybrid Performance Puffer Jacket for men. It’s currently marked down to $55, which is $30 off the original rate. This jacket is highly packable, infused with stretch for added comfort, and it’s available in three color options. The exterior material is water-resistant and it can easily be layered during cool weather. With the holiday season right around the corner, this style would make a great gift idea. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Callaway and be sure to check out our fashion guide for even more deals today.

