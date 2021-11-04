Cricut’s Explore Air 2 changes holiday card making from a chore to fun at $30 off

Amazon is now offering early Black Friday pricing on the Cricut Explore Air 2 at $169 shipped in two colorways. Down $30 from the normal going rate, today’s deal marks a return to the lowest price on Amazon that we’ve tracked previously. The Cricut Explore Air 2 brings computer controlled cutting and drawing to your crafting kit. It allows you to make precise cuts, embosses, and more that’s perfectly repeatable every time. Plus, you can even have birthday and Christmas cards look hand-written while the machine is doing all the work. Whether you’ve begun shopping for the crafter in your life, or just want to outfit your setup with a new machine, the Explore Air 2 is a great choice all around. Plus, it worked wired over USB to your computer or via Bluetooth with Mac, iPad, and iPhone alongside Windows and Android. Head below for more.

Now, if you need the ability to cut additional materials, like leather, or engrave metal, then the Explore Air 2 might not be enough machine for you. In that case, the Cricut Maker is a great choice at $249. It expands upon the 100+ materials that the Explore Air 2 can handle and broadens that horizon to 300+. I have the Maker in our home here and my wife loves using it to create cards, stationary, stickers, and more. Plus, the ability to cut wood, metal, leather, and more makes it quite the versatile machine.

Not sure what all you can use a Cricut for? We have a few articles to help you make the best decision. Firstly, you’ll find that we compared the Cricut to other brands to help you make an informed decision before purchasing. After that, we went hands-on with the company’s Mug Press as well as Maker 3 to showcase some of what these crafting machines are capable of.

More on the Cricut Explore Air 2:

The Circuit Explore Air 2 is your personal DIY cutting machine. It will flawlessly cut over 100 plus different types of materials including premium vinyl, iron on and htv vinyl, cardstock, faux leather, adhesive foils, specialty paper, poster board and more

The Circuit Explore Air 2 makes it so easy to create a wide arrange of DIY projects. Make custom stickers, personalized home decor, home-made gifts and party favors, unique greeting cards, custom designed apparel, and more

Each machine includes a Circuit Premium Fine Point Blade and Housing, a Circuit 12 inch x12 inch Light Grip Adhesive Cutting Mat (perfect for vinyl and htv projects), a Circuit Black Fine Point Pen, access to Circuit’s design software Design Space, and a 2 week free trial to Circuit Access

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!