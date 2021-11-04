Refresh your dinnerware ahead of the holidays from $48 in Amazon’s Stone Lain sale

Today only, as part of its Early Black Friday deals, Amazon is offering up to 26% off popular Stone Lain dinnerware sets. Perfect timing to refresh before upcoming holiday meals, you can score the 16-piece Stone Lain Coupe Dinnerware Set in matte black for $47.99 shipped. Regularly $60 or more at Amazon, this is at least 20% off, matching the all-time low, and the best we can find. This is also the lowest we have tracked on Amazon all year. This modern service for four including 10.25-inch dinner plates, 7.5-inch salad plates, 12-ounce mugs, bowls, and more. Made of stoneware, they have an “earthy, organic feel” and are both dishwasher and microwave-safe. More deals and details below.

This set highlighted above is the most affordable option in today’s sale, but there are other options out there. Something like this Gibson Home Zen Buffet Dinnerware Set is a solid option at just over $32 shipped. This is also a 16-piece set with a series of included mugs, just with a more squared-off design approach.

Having said that, you will want to at least quickly browse through the rest of the Stone Lain dinnerware sets on sale today at Amazon. There are several color and style options as well larger 32-piece sets, and much more with some of the best prices of the year in tow.

Another way to accomodate guests this holiday is with some delicious sparkling water. And today we spotted an early Black Friday deal on the SodaStream Terra that is now at a new all-time low on Amazon. Head over to this morning’s coverage for more details.

More on the Stone Lain Coupe Dinnerware Set:

16 Piece dinnerware set – stoneware is hip, cool and trendy. Especially in a fashionable Black Matte. These sets of dishes make a statement.

Dinnerware Service for 4 – includes 4 round dinner plates, 4 Salad plates, 4 bowls and 4 Handled mugs. All with a post-modern lipped rim design.

Black Matte plates, bowls, mugs – 10.25” dinner plates, 7. 5” Salad plates, 5. 6.3” bowls and 12 oz. Mugs have a cool, hip, ebony design.

Material: stoneware – stoneware has an earthy, organic feel. These plates, bowl, cup dish sets bring to mind rustic elegance to the Table.

