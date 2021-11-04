Eddie Bauer’s Veteran’s Day Weekend Sale offers 40% off your purchase + 50% off clearance

For a limited time only, Eddie Bauer’s Veteran’s Day Weekend Sale offers 40% off your purchase. Plus, take an extra 50% off clearance when you apply promo code PUMPKINS at checkout. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. One of our top picks from this sale is the men’s Flex Straight Fit Jeans that’s currently marked down to $45, which is $30 off the original rate. These jeans are available in seven color options and are infused with stretch for added comfort. It also has a tapered hem that can easily be rolled for a fashionable look. With over 600 reviews, they’re rated 4.5/5 stars. Find even more deals by heading below the jump or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Guide Pro Lined Pants $74 (Orig. $99)
- Eddie’s Favorite Flannel Classic Fit Shirt $45 (Orig. $75)
- Flex Straight Fit Jeans $45 (Orig. $75)
- Downlight Hooded Jacket $167 (Orig. $279)
- Chopper 2.0 Jacket $107 (Orig. $179)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Downlight 2.0 Hooded Vest $119 (Orig. $199)
- Olympia Waterproof Down Jacket $179 (Orig. $299)
- Moonspun Bouclé Cardigan Sweater $59 (Orig. $99)
- Slim Leg Boyfriend Jeans $42 (Orig. $70)
- Myriad Thermal Long-Sleeve Crew $36 (Orig. $60)
- …and even more deals…
