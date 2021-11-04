Grab the 144W GoSun PowerBank+ with 3 outputs and solar support for $165 (Reg. $199)

From camping adventures to work roadtrips, there are many good reasons why you might need some backup power. The GoSun PowerBank+ will keep all your devices charged, with three USB ports delivering an impressive total output. You can get it today for only $165 (Reg. $199) at 9to5Toys Specials.

Most power banks today are lightweight products, designed to keep you connected through the working day. Many are aimed at smaller devices, such as your phone, your smartwatch, and your wireless earbuds.

But what about when you want to spend a whole weekend off grid? You’re going to need something more powerful.

With a capacity of 144Wh, the GoSun PowerBank+ is definitely up to the challenge. It delivers energy through three USB ports, which can all work at the same time.

The ports can be used to charge your phone, laptop, and tablet, along with cameras and smaller accessories. You can also use the PowerBank+ with camping items, such as portable stoves.

In spite of that large capacity, the PowerBank+ weighs only 2.2 pounds. The outer ABS shell is tough enough for any adventure, and it’s also splash resistant. The battery even has a built-in LED for emergency lighting in the great outdoors.

Rated at 5 stars on Amazon, the GoSun PowerBank+ is now only $165 — that is 17% off MSRP.

Want to take advantage of some solar power? You can currently get the GoSun SolarPanel 10 Phone Charger for $85 (Reg. $99) or grab the charger and the power bank together for just $116 (Reg. $139).

